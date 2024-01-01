50 Dominican pesos to Colombian pesos

Convert DOP to COP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 DOP = $70.81 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:10
DOP to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

COP
1 DOP to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High71.190271.5825
Low68.958167.1221
Average70.011969.2541
Change2.45%4.09%
1 DOP to COP stats

The performance of DOP to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 71.1902 and a 30 day low of 68.9581. This means the 30 day average was 70.0119. The change for DOP to COP was 2.45.

The performance of DOP to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 71.5825 and a 90 day low of 67.1221. This means the 90 day average was 69.2541. The change for DOP to COP was 4.09.

How to convert Dominican pesos to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 DOP70.80920 COP
5 DOP354.04600 COP
10 DOP708.09200 COP
20 DOP1,416.18400 COP
50 DOP3,540.46000 COP
100 DOP7,080.92000 COP
250 DOP17,702.30000 COP
500 DOP35,404.60000 COP
1000 DOP70,809.20000 COP
2000 DOP141,618.40000 COP
5000 DOP354,046.00000 COP
10000 DOP708,092.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Dominican Peso
1 COP0.01412 DOP
5 COP0.07061 DOP
10 COP0.14122 DOP
20 COP0.28245 DOP
50 COP0.70612 DOP
100 COP1.41224 DOP
250 COP3.53060 DOP
500 COP7.06120 DOP
1000 COP14.12240 DOP
2000 COP28.24480 DOP
5000 COP70.61200 DOP
10000 COP141.22400 DOP