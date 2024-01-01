Colombian pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert COP to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
15.20 dop

1.000 COP = 0.01520 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:50
How to convert Colombian pesos to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Dominican Peso
1 COP0.01520 DOP
5 COP0.07598 DOP
10 COP0.15196 DOP
20 COP0.30392 DOP
50 COP0.75980 DOP
100 COP1.51959 DOP
250 COP3.79898 DOP
500 COP7.59795 DOP
1000 COP15.19590 DOP
2000 COP30.39180 DOP
5000 COP75.97950 DOP
10000 COP151.95900 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 DOP65.80730 COP
5 DOP329.03650 COP
10 DOP658.07300 COP
20 DOP1,316.14600 COP
50 DOP3,290.36500 COP
100 DOP6,580.73000 COP
250 DOP16,451.82500 COP
500 DOP32,903.65000 COP
1000 DOP65,807.30000 COP
2000 DOP131,614.60000 COP
5000 DOP329,036.50000 COP
10000 DOP658,073.00000 COP