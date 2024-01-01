Colombian pesos to Dominican pesos today

Convert COP to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
14.37 dop

$1.000 COP = $0.01437 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
COP to DOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to DOPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01510.0154
Low0.01440.0141
Average0.01470.0148
Change-0.46%-3.14%
1 COP to DOP stats

The performance of COP to DOP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0151 and a 30 day low of 0.0144. This means the 30 day average was 0.0147. The change for COP to DOP was -0.46.

The performance of COP to DOP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0154 and a 90 day low of 0.0141. This means the 90 day average was 0.0148. The change for COP to DOP was -3.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.9171.3870.7811.5361.32757.84318.285
1 EUR1.09111.5140.8521.6761.44763.1119.95
1 CAD0.7210.66110.5631.1070.95641.69613.181
1 GBP1.2811.1741.77611.9671.69974.06823.414

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Dominican Peso
1 COP0.01437 DOP
5 COP0.07184 DOP
10 COP0.14368 DOP
20 COP0.28735 DOP
50 COP0.71839 DOP
100 COP1.43677 DOP
250 COP3.59193 DOP
500 COP7.18385 DOP
1000 COP14.36770 DOP
2000 COP28.73540 DOP
5000 COP71.83850 DOP
10000 COP143.67700 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Colombian Peso
1 DOP69.60030 COP
5 DOP348.00150 COP
10 DOP696.00300 COP
20 DOP1,392.00600 COP
50 DOP3,480.01500 COP
100 DOP6,960.03000 COP
250 DOP17,400.07500 COP
500 DOP34,800.15000 COP
1000 DOP69,600.30000 COP
2000 DOP139,200.60000 COP
5000 DOP348,001.50000 COP
10000 DOP696,003.00000 COP