Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert COP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
113.03 kzt

1.00000 COP = 0.11303 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.920751.376450.8049591.543921.346955.696618.3552
1 EUR1.086111.494960.87421.676861.4628760.492119.9356
1 CAD0.7265070.66891310.5848081.121670.97853240.463913.3352
1 GBP1.24231.14391.7099611.918021.6732569.191922.8027

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 COP0.11303 KZT
5 COP0.56516 KZT
10 COP1.13032 KZT
20 COP2.26064 KZT
50 COP5.65160 KZT
100 COP11.30320 KZT
250 COP28.25800 KZT
500 COP56.51600 KZT
1000 COP113.03200 KZT
2000 COP226.06400 KZT
5000 COP565.16000 KZT
10000 COP1130.32000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Colombian Peso
1 KZT8.84707 COP
5 KZT44.23535 COP
10 KZT88.47070 COP
20 KZT176.94140 COP
50 KZT442.35350 COP
100 KZT884.70700 COP
250 KZT2211.76750 COP
500 KZT4423.53500 COP
1000 KZT8847.07000 COP
2000 KZT17694.14000 COP
5000 KZT44235.35000 COP
10000 KZT88470.70000 COP