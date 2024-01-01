Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert COP to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
114.83 kzt

$1.000 COP = ₸0.1148 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12090.1209
Low0.11480.1088
Average0.11820.1151
Change-1.15%1.20%
1 COP to KZT stats

The performance of COP to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1209 and a 30 day low of 0.1148. This means the 30 day average was 0.1182. The change for COP to KZT was -1.15.

The performance of COP to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1209 and a 90 day low of 0.1088. This means the 90 day average was 0.1151. The change for COP to KZT was 1.20.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 COP0.11483 KZT
5 COP0.57416 KZT
10 COP1.14832 KZT
20 COP2.29664 KZT
50 COP5.74160 KZT
100 COP11.48320 KZT
250 COP28.70800 KZT
500 COP57.41600 KZT
1000 COP114.83200 KZT
2000 COP229.66400 KZT
5000 COP574.16000 KZT
10000 COP1,148.32000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Colombian Peso
1 KZT8.70839 COP
5 KZT43.54195 COP
10 KZT87.08390 COP
20 KZT174.16780 COP
50 KZT435.41950 COP
100 KZT870.83900 COP
250 KZT2,177.09750 COP
500 KZT4,354.19500 COP
1000 KZT8,708.39000 COP
2000 KZT17,416.78000 COP
5000 KZT43,541.95000 COP
10000 KZT87,083.90000 COP