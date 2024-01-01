2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Colombian pesos

Convert KZT to COP at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = $8.908 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 KZT to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.90848.9773
Low8.48328.3208
Average8.71448.6312
Change2.88%4.81%
View full history

1 KZT to COP stats

The performance of KZT to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9084 and a 30 day low of 8.4832. This means the 30 day average was 8.7144. The change for KZT to COP was 2.88.

The performance of KZT to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9773 and a 90 day low of 8.3208. This means the 90 day average was 8.6312. The change for KZT to COP was 4.81.

Track market ratesView KZT to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32117.8040.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8770.670.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4780.7020.5861.261.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Colombian Peso
1 KZT8.90843 COP
5 KZT44.54215 COP
10 KZT89.08430 COP
20 KZT178.16860 COP
50 KZT445.42150 COP
100 KZT890.84300 COP
250 KZT2,227.10750 COP
500 KZT4,454.21500 COP
1000 KZT8,908.43000 COP
2000 KZT17,816.86000 COP
5000 KZT44,542.15000 COP
10000 KZT89,084.30000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 COP0.11225 KZT
5 COP0.56127 KZT
10 COP1.12253 KZT
20 COP2.24506 KZT
50 COP5.61265 KZT
100 COP11.22530 KZT
250 COP28.06325 KZT
500 COP56.12650 KZT
1000 COP112.25300 KZT
2000 COP224.50600 KZT
5000 COP561.26500 KZT
10000 COP1,122.53000 KZT