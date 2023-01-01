Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert COP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
1107 mga

1.00000 COP = 1.10739 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.92081.376350.8050231.544041.34755.695818.3541
1 EUR1.08611.494720.87431.676831.4628460.485619.9326
1 CAD0.7265590.66902310.5848971.121840.97867540.466313.3353
1 GBP1.24221.143771.709711.918011.6732469.185322.7995

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian peso

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 COP1.10739 MGA
5 COP5.53695 MGA
10 COP11.07390 MGA
20 COP22.14780 MGA
50 COP55.36950 MGA
100 COP110.73900 MGA
250 COP276.84750 MGA
500 COP553.69500 MGA
1000 COP1107.39000 MGA
2000 COP2214.78000 MGA
5000 COP5536.95000 MGA
10000 COP11073.90000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Colombian Peso
1 MGA0.90303 COP
5 MGA4.51513 COP
10 MGA9.03026 COP
20 MGA18.06052 COP
50 MGA45.15130 COP
100 MGA90.30260 COP
250 MGA225.75650 COP
500 MGA451.51300 COP
1000 MGA903.02600 COP
2000 MGA1806.05200 COP
5000 MGA4515.13000 COP
10000 MGA9030.26000 COP