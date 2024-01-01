Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert COP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1,097 mga

$1.000 COP = Ar1.097 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:46
COP to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 COP to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14001.1615
Low1.09011.0730
Average1.11681.1194
Change0.65%-2.93%
1 COP to MGA stats

The performance of COP to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1400 and a 30 day low of 1.0901. This means the 30 day average was 1.1168. The change for COP to MGA was 0.65.

The performance of COP to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1615 and a 90 day low of 1.0730. This means the 90 day average was 1.1194. The change for COP to MGA was -2.93.

How to convert Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 COP1.09720 MGA
5 COP5.48600 MGA
10 COP10.97200 MGA
20 COP21.94400 MGA
50 COP54.86000 MGA
100 COP109.72000 MGA
250 COP274.30000 MGA
500 COP548.60000 MGA
1000 COP1,097.20000 MGA
2000 COP2,194.40000 MGA
5000 COP5,486.00000 MGA
10000 COP10,972.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Colombian Peso
1 MGA0.91141 COP
5 MGA4.55705 COP
10 MGA9.11409 COP
20 MGA18.22818 COP
50 MGA45.57045 COP
100 MGA91.14090 COP
250 MGA227.85225 COP
500 MGA455.70450 COP
1000 MGA911.40900 COP
2000 MGA1,822.81800 COP
5000 MGA4,557.04500 COP
10000 MGA9,114.09000 COP