2,000 Malagasy ariaries to Colombian pesos

Convert MGA to COP at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = $0.9500 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MGA to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

COP
1 MGA to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.97020.9702
Low0.93000.8836
Average0.95100.9304
Change2.15%7.40%
View full history

1 MGA to COP stats

The performance of MGA to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9702 and a 30 day low of 0.9300. This means the 30 day average was 0.9510. The change for MGA to COP was 2.15.

The performance of MGA to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9702 and a 90 day low of 0.8836. This means the 90 day average was 0.9304. The change for MGA to COP was 7.40.

Track market ratesView MGA to COP chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1191.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1061.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.971.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9251.944

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Colombian pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and COP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to COP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Colombian Peso
1 MGA0.95005 COP
5 MGA4.75025 COP
10 MGA9.50049 COP
20 MGA19.00098 COP
50 MGA47.50245 COP
100 MGA95.00490 COP
250 MGA237.51225 COP
500 MGA475.02450 COP
1000 MGA950.04900 COP
2000 MGA1,900.09800 COP
5000 MGA4,750.24500 COP
10000 MGA9,500.49000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 COP1.05258 MGA
5 COP5.26290 MGA
10 COP10.52580 MGA
20 COP21.05160 MGA
50 COP52.62900 MGA
100 COP105.25800 MGA
250 COP263.14500 MGA
500 COP526.29000 MGA
1000 COP1,052.58000 MGA
2000 COP2,105.16000 MGA
5000 COP5,262.90000 MGA
10000 COP10,525.80000 MGA