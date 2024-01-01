1 thousand Colombian pesos to Malagasy ariaries

Convert COP to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 cop
1,163 mga

1.00000 COP = 1.16331 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Malagasy Ariary
1 COP1.16331 MGA
5 COP5.81655 MGA
10 COP11.63310 MGA
20 COP23.26620 MGA
50 COP58.16550 MGA
100 COP116.33100 MGA
250 COP290.82750 MGA
500 COP581.65500 MGA
1000 COP1163.31000 MGA
2000 COP2326.62000 MGA
5000 COP5816.55000 MGA
10000 COP11633.10000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Colombian Peso
1 MGA0.85961 COP
5 MGA4.29806 COP
10 MGA8.59613 COP
20 MGA17.19226 COP
50 MGA42.98065 COP
100 MGA85.96130 COP
250 MGA214.90325 COP
500 MGA429.80650 COP
1000 MGA859.61300 COP
2000 MGA1719.22600 COP
5000 MGA4298.06500 COP
10000 MGA8596.13000 COP