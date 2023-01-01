Belarusian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BYN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
99,572.70 lkr

1.00000 BYN = 99.57270 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:28
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87371.085690.34761.493571.677250.9637518.7327
1 GBP1.1445611.24245103.4011.709361.919581.1030721.4392
1 USD0.921150.804861183.22371.37581.5450.8877517.2556
1 INR0.01106840.009671060.012015810.01653130.01856440.0106670.20734

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BYN99.57270 LKR
5 BYN497.86350 LKR
10 BYN995.72700 LKR
20 BYN1991.45400 LKR
50 BYN4978.63500 LKR
100 BYN9957.27000 LKR
250 BYN24893.17500 LKR
500 BYN49786.35000 LKR
1000 BYN99572.70000 LKR
2000 BYN199145.40000 LKR
5000 BYN497863.50000 LKR
10000 BYN995727.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 LKR0.01004 BYN
5 LKR0.05021 BYN
10 LKR0.10043 BYN
20 LKR0.20086 BYN
50 LKR0.50215 BYN
100 LKR1.00429 BYN
250 LKR2.51073 BYN
500 LKR5.02145 BYN
1000 LKR10.04290 BYN
2000 LKR20.08580 BYN
5000 LKR50.21450 BYN
10000 LKR100.42900 BYN