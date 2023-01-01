5 Belarusian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert BYN to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 byn
496.21 lkr

1.00000 BYN = 99.24290 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85781.076389.79791.462051.636460.947118.6789
1 GBP1.1657711.25485104.6951.704591.907941.104121.7775
1 USD0.92910.796908183.4321.35841.520450.8799517.3547
1 INR0.01113610.009551590.011985810.01628150.01822380.01054690.20801

How to convert Belarusian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BYN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BYN to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Belarusian rubles

BYN to USD

BYN to CAD

BYN to SGD

BYN to AUD

BYN to NZD

BYN to EUR

BYN to GBP

BYN to ZAR

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BYN99.24290 LKR
5 BYN496.21450 LKR
10 BYN992.42900 LKR
20 BYN1984.85800 LKR
50 BYN4962.14500 LKR
100 BYN9924.29000 LKR
250 BYN24810.72500 LKR
500 BYN49621.45000 LKR
1000 BYN99242.90000 LKR
2000 BYN198485.80000 LKR
5000 BYN496214.50000 LKR
10000 BYN992429.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 LKR0.01008 BYN
5 LKR0.05038 BYN
10 LKR0.10076 BYN
20 LKR0.20153 BYN
50 LKR0.50382 BYN
100 LKR1.00763 BYN
250 LKR2.51907 BYN
500 LKR5.03815 BYN
1000 LKR10.07630 BYN
2000 LKR20.15260 BYN
5000 LKR50.38150 BYN
10000 LKR100.76300 BYN