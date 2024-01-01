Belarusian rubles to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert BYN to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 byn
92,263.70 lkr

Br1.000 BYN = Sr92.26 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
BYN to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BYN to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High93.032193.4497
Low92.151290.7003
Average92.673692.4621
Change-0.76%1.72%
1 BYN to LKR stats

The performance of BYN to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.0321 and a 30 day low of 92.1512. This means the 30 day average was 92.6736. The change for BYN to LKR was -0.76.

The performance of BYN to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 93.4497 and a 90 day low of 90.7003. This means the 90 day average was 92.4621. The change for BYN to LKR was 1.72.

Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BYN92.26370 LKR
5 BYN461.31850 LKR
10 BYN922.63700 LKR
20 BYN1,845.27400 LKR
50 BYN4,613.18500 LKR
100 BYN9,226.37000 LKR
250 BYN23,065.92500 LKR
500 BYN46,131.85000 LKR
1000 BYN92,263.70000 LKR
2000 BYN184,527.40000 LKR
5000 BYN461,318.50000 LKR
10000 BYN922,637.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 LKR0.01084 BYN
5 LKR0.05419 BYN
10 LKR0.10839 BYN
20 LKR0.21677 BYN
50 LKR0.54193 BYN
100 LKR1.08385 BYN
250 LKR2.70963 BYN
500 LKR5.41925 BYN
1000 LKR10.83850 BYN
2000 LKR21.67700 BYN
5000 LKR54.19250 BYN
10000 LKR108.38500 BYN