1,000 byn
93,032.50 lkr

1.000 BYN = 93.03 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:53
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 BYN93.03250 LKR
5 BYN465.16250 LKR
10 BYN930.32500 LKR
20 BYN1,860.65000 LKR
50 BYN4,651.62500 LKR
100 BYN9,303.25000 LKR
250 BYN23,258.12500 LKR
500 BYN46,516.25000 LKR
1000 BYN93,032.50000 LKR
2000 BYN186,065.00000 LKR
5000 BYN465,162.50000 LKR
10000 BYN930,325.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 LKR0.01075 BYN
5 LKR0.05374 BYN
10 LKR0.10749 BYN
20 LKR0.21498 BYN
50 LKR0.53745 BYN
100 LKR1.07489 BYN
250 LKR2.68723 BYN
500 LKR5.37445 BYN
1000 LKR10.74890 BYN
2000 LKR21.49780 BYN
5000 LKR53.74450 BYN
10000 LKR107.48900 BYN