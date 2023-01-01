Argentine pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert ARS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
81.32 try

1.00000 ARS = 0.08132 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:02
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.540481.370050.9219518.23951.3485518.23770.806094
1 AUD0.6491510.8893680.59848811.84020.87541111.8390.523276
1 CAD0.72991.1243910.67293613.3130.98430713.31170.588368
1 EUR1.084651.670881.48602119.78351.462719.78150.8743

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 ARS0.08132 TRY
5 ARS0.40662 TRY
10 ARS0.81325 TRY
20 ARS1.62650 TRY
50 ARS4.06625 TRY
100 ARS8.13250 TRY
250 ARS20.33125 TRY
500 ARS40.66250 TRY
1000 ARS81.32500 TRY
2000 ARS162.65000 TRY
5000 ARS406.62500 TRY
10000 ARS813.25000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Argentine Peso
1 TRY12.29630 ARS
5 TRY61.48150 ARS
10 TRY122.96300 ARS
20 TRY245.92600 ARS
50 TRY614.81500 ARS
100 TRY1229.63000 ARS
250 TRY3074.07500 ARS
500 TRY6148.15000 ARS
1000 TRY12296.30000 ARS
2000 TRY24592.60000 ARS
5000 TRY61481.50000 ARS
10000 TRY122963.00000 ARS