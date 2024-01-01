Argentine pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert ARS to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
37.95 try

1.000 ARS = 0.03795 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.5331.360.92118.9531.34418.9530.787
1 AUD0.65210.8870.60112.3640.87612.3640.513
1 CAD0.7361.12810.67713.9410.98813.9410.579
1 EUR1.0861.6651.476120.5811.45920.5810.855

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 ARS0.03795 TRY
5 ARS0.18977 TRY
10 ARS0.37954 TRY
20 ARS0.75909 TRY
50 ARS1.89772 TRY
100 ARS3.79544 TRY
250 ARS9.48860 TRY
500 ARS18.97720 TRY
1000 ARS37.95440 TRY
2000 ARS75.90880 TRY
5000 ARS189.77200 TRY
10000 ARS379.54400 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Argentine Peso
1 TRY26.34740 ARS
5 TRY131.73700 ARS
10 TRY263.47400 ARS
20 TRY526.94800 ARS
50 TRY1,317.37000 ARS
100 TRY2,634.74000 ARS
250 TRY6,586.85000 ARS
500 TRY13,173.70000 ARS
1000 TRY26,347.40000 ARS
2000 TRY52,694.80000 ARS
5000 TRY131,737.00000 ARS
10000 TRY263,474.00000 ARS