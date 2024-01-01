250 Argentine pesos to Turkish liras

Convert ARS to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 ars
8.96 try

$1.000 ARS = TL0.03582 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
ARS to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TRY
1 ARS to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03600.0364
Low0.03560.0354
Average0.03580.0359
Change0.64%-1.53%
1 ARS to TRY stats

The performance of ARS to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0360 and a 30 day low of 0.0356. This means the 30 day average was 0.0358. The change for ARS to TRY was 0.64.

The performance of ARS to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0364 and a 90 day low of 0.0354. This means the 90 day average was 0.0359. The change for ARS to TRY was -1.53.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4771.350.90517.8611.30617.8610.762
1 AUD0.67710.9140.61212.0910.88412.0910.516
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2350.96813.2350.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7441.44419.7440.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 ARS0.03582 TRY
5 ARS0.17912 TRY
10 ARS0.35824 TRY
20 ARS0.71647 TRY
50 ARS1.79119 TRY
100 ARS3.58237 TRY
250 ARS8.95593 TRY
500 ARS17.91185 TRY
1000 ARS35.82370 TRY
2000 ARS71.64740 TRY
5000 ARS179.11850 TRY
10000 ARS358.23700 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Argentine Peso
1 TRY27.91450 ARS
5 TRY139.57250 ARS
10 TRY279.14500 ARS
20 TRY558.29000 ARS
50 TRY1,395.72500 ARS
100 TRY2,791.45000 ARS
250 TRY6,978.62500 ARS
500 TRY13,957.25000 ARS
1000 TRY27,914.50000 ARS
2000 TRY55,829.00000 ARS
5000 TRY139,572.50000 ARS
10000 TRY279,145.00000 ARS