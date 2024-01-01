100 Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras

Convert AOA to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 aoa
3.70 try

Kz1.000 AOA = TL0.03697 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:52
AOA to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 AOA to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03790.0382
Low0.03690.0368
Average0.03740.0375
Change-1.04%-2.98%
1 AOA to TRY stats

The performance of AOA to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0379 and a 30 day low of 0.0369. This means the 30 day average was 0.0374. The change for AOA to TRY was -1.04.

The performance of AOA to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0382 and a 90 day low of 0.0368. This means the 90 day average was 0.0375. The change for AOA to TRY was -2.98.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Turkish Lira
1 AOA0.03697 TRY
5 AOA0.18483 TRY
10 AOA0.36966 TRY
20 AOA0.73932 TRY
50 AOA1.84829 TRY
100 AOA3.69658 TRY
250 AOA9.24145 TRY
500 AOA18.48290 TRY
1000 AOA36.96580 TRY
2000 AOA73.93160 TRY
5000 AOA184.82900 TRY
10000 AOA369.65800 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
1 TRY27.05200 AOA
5 TRY135.26000 AOA
10 TRY270.52000 AOA
20 TRY541.04000 AOA
50 TRY1,352.60000 AOA
100 TRY2,705.20000 AOA
250 TRY6,763.00000 AOA
500 TRY13,526.00000 AOA
1000 TRY27,052.00000 AOA
2000 TRY54,104.00000 AOA
5000 TRY135,260.00000 AOA
10000 TRY270,520.00000 AOA