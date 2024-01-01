500 Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras
Convert AOA to TRY at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
AOA to TRY conversion chart
1 AOA = 0.03697 TRY
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 AOA to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0379
|0.0382
|Low
|0.0369
|0.0368
|Average
|0.0374
|0.0375
|Change
|-1.04%
|-2.98%
|View full history
1 AOA to TRY stats
The performance of AOA to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0379 and a 30 day low of 0.0369. This means the 30 day average was 0.0374. The change for AOA to TRY was -1.04.
The performance of AOA to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0382 and a 90 day low of 0.0368. This means the 90 day average was 0.0375. The change for AOA to TRY was -2.98.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Turkish liras
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Angolan Kwanza
|1 TRY
|27.05120 AOA
|5 TRY
|135.25600 AOA
|10 TRY
|270.51200 AOA
|20 TRY
|541.02400 AOA
|50 TRY
|1,352.56000 AOA
|100 TRY
|2,705.12000 AOA
|250 TRY
|6,762.80000 AOA
|500 TRY
|13,525.60000 AOA
|1000 TRY
|27,051.20000 AOA
|2000 TRY
|54,102.40000 AOA
|5000 TRY
|135,256.00000 AOA
|10000 TRY
|270,512.00000 AOA