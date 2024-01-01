10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Swiss francs

Convert AOA to CHF at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
9.22 chf

Kz1.000 AOA = SFr.0.0009221 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
AOA to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 AOA to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00100.0010
Low0.00090.0009
Average0.00090.0010
Change-4.43%-11.27%
1 AOA to CHF stats

The performance of AOA to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0010 and a 30 day low of 0.0009. This means the 30 day average was 0.0009. The change for AOA to CHF was -4.43.

The performance of AOA to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0010 and a 90 day low of 0.0009. This means the 90 day average was 0.0010. The change for AOA to CHF was -11.27.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swiss Franc
1 AOA0.00092 CHF
5 AOA0.00461 CHF
10 AOA0.00922 CHF
20 AOA0.01844 CHF
50 AOA0.04610 CHF
100 AOA0.09221 CHF
250 AOA0.23052 CHF
500 AOA0.46104 CHF
1000 AOA0.92208 CHF
2000 AOA1.84417 CHF
5000 AOA4.61042 CHF
10000 AOA9.22084 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 CHF1,084.50000 AOA
5 CHF5,422.50000 AOA
10 CHF10,845.00000 AOA
20 CHF21,690.00000 AOA
50 CHF54,225.00000 AOA
100 CHF108,450.00000 AOA
250 CHF271,125.00000 AOA
500 CHF542,250.00000 AOA
1000 CHF1,084,500.00000 AOA
2000 CHF2,169,000.00000 AOA
5000 CHF5,422,500.00000 AOA
10000 CHF10,845,000.00000 AOA