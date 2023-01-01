10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Swiss francs

Convert AOA to CHF at the real exchange rate

10000 aoa
10.99 chf

1.00000 AOA = 0.00110 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:30 UTC
AOA to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Swiss Franc
1 AOA0.00110 CHF
5 AOA0.00549 CHF
10 AOA0.01099 CHF
20 AOA0.02197 CHF
50 AOA0.05493 CHF
100 AOA0.10985 CHF
250 AOA0.27463 CHF
500 AOA0.54927 CHF
1000 AOA1.09853 CHF
2000 AOA2.19706 CHF
5000 AOA5.49265 CHF
10000 AOA10.98530 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Angolan Kwanza
1 CHF910.31100 AOA
5 CHF4551.55500 AOA
10 CHF9103.11000 AOA
20 CHF18206.22000 AOA
50 CHF45515.55000 AOA
100 CHF91031.10000 AOA
250 CHF227577.75000 AOA
500 CHF455155.50000 AOA
1000 CHF910311.00000 AOA
2000 CHF1820622.00000 AOA
5000 CHF4551555.00000 AOA
10000 CHF9103110.00000 AOA