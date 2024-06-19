الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٧٧٥٫٦١١ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of الجنيه الإسترليني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.214% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٧٧٧٫٨٣٩ on 19-06-2024 and a low of ٧٧٤٫٨٦٦ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.236% increase in value.