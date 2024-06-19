الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao history summary. This is the الجنيه الإسترليني (GBP) إلى Cfa franc bceao (XOF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GBP and XOF historical data from 23-06-2019 to 23-06-2024.

1,000 gbp
775,611 xof

£1.000 GBP = CFA775.6 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at ٢٣ يونيو ٢٠٢٤
الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao exchange rate history

The exchange rate for الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao is currently ٧٧٥٫٦١١ today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of الجنيه الإسترليني has remained relatively stable, with a -0.214% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of الجنيه الإسترليني إلى Cfa franc bceao has fluctuated between a high of ٧٧٧٫٨٣٩ on 19-06-2024 and a low of ٧٧٤٫٨٦٦ on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.236% increase in value.

