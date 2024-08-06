Djiboutian franc بالفرنك الغيني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc بالفرنك الغيني is currently ٤٨٫٤٥٧ today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc بالفرنك الغيني has fluctuated between a high of ٤٨٫٤٧٩ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٤٨٫٠٩١ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a -0.711% decrease in value.