Djiboutian franc to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Guinean francs is currently 48,426 today, reflecting a 0.121% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.044% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 48,515 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 48,176 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a -0.421% decrease in value.