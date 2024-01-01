Cape Verdean escudo إلى البيزو المكسيكي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى البيزو المكسيكي is currently ٠٫١٨٨ today, reflecting a 1.394% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.937% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى البيزو المكسيكي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫١٩٣ on 06-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫١٨٥ on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.985% decrease in value.