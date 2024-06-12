Cape Verdean escudo to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Mexican pesos is currently 0.181 today, reflecting a 0.858% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a 4.278% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.182 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 0.172 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 2.018% increase in value.