CFA francs BCEAO to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert XOF to KWD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
0.515 kwd

1.00000 XOF = 0.00051 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7984351.37160.916651.5297510.12161.34015817.506
1 GBP1.2524511.717861.147971.9159412.67681.678471023.89
1 CAD0.7290760.58211910.6683251.115317.379410.977071596.024
1 EUR1.09090.87111.4962811.6688111.04171.46197891.817

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XOF0.00051 KWD
5 XOF0.00257 KWD
10 XOF0.00515 KWD
20 XOF0.01029 KWD
50 XOF0.02574 KWD
100 XOF0.05147 KWD
250 XOF0.12868 KWD
500 XOF0.25735 KWD
1000 XOF0.51471 KWD
2000 XOF1.02941 KWD
5000 XOF2.57353 KWD
10000 XOF5.14706 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KWD1942.86000 XOF
5 KWD9714.30000 XOF
10 KWD19428.60000 XOF
20 KWD38857.20000 XOF
50 KWD97143.00000 XOF
100 KWD194286.00000 XOF
250 KWD485715.00000 XOF
500 KWD971430.00000 XOF
1000 KWD1942860.00000 XOF
2000 KWD3885720.00000 XOF
5000 KWD9714300.00000 XOF
10000 KWD19428600.00000 XOF