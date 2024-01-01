Convert XOF to KWD at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Kuwaiti dinars today

1,000 xof
0.500 kwd

CFA1.000 XOF = ك0.0004996 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.3710.9361.5059.951.3591,531.58
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.912.5581.7151,933.16
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.2590.9921,117.41
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60810.6261.4521,635.73

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XOF0.00050 KWD
5 XOF0.00250 KWD
10 XOF0.00500 KWD
20 XOF0.00999 KWD
50 XOF0.02498 KWD
100 XOF0.04996 KWD
250 XOF0.12490 KWD
500 XOF0.24979 KWD
1000 XOF0.49959 KWD
2000 XOF0.99917 KWD
5000 XOF2.49793 KWD
10000 XOF4.99586 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KWD2,001.66000 XOF
5 KWD10,008.30000 XOF
10 KWD20,016.60000 XOF
20 KWD40,033.20000 XOF
50 KWD100,083.00000 XOF
100 KWD200,166.00000 XOF
250 KWD500,415.00000 XOF
500 KWD1,000,830.00000 XOF
1000 KWD2,001,660.00000 XOF
2000 KWD4,003,320.00000 XOF
5000 KWD10,008,300.00000 XOF
10000 KWD20,016,600.00000 XOF