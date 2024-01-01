10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KWD to XOF at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = CFA1,984 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:43
KWD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 KWD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,984.07001,990.0100
Low1,920.99001,918.3100
Average1,950.70871,948.4298
Change2.52%0.39%
1 KWD to XOF stats

The performance of KWD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,984.0700 and a 30 day low of 1,920.9900. This means the 30 day average was 1,950.7087. The change for KWD to XOF was 2.52.

The performance of KWD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,990.0100 and a 90 day low of 1,918.3100. This means the 90 day average was 1,948.4298. The change for KWD to XOF was 0.39.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KWD1,984.07000 XOF
5 KWD9,920.35000 XOF
10 KWD19,840.70000 XOF
20 KWD39,681.40000 XOF
50 KWD99,203.50000 XOF
100 KWD198,407.00000 XOF
250 KWD496,017.50000 XOF
500 KWD992,035.00000 XOF
1000 KWD1,984,070.00000 XOF
2000 KWD3,968,140.00000 XOF
5000 KWD9,920,350.00000 XOF
10000 KWD19,840,700.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XOF0.00050 KWD
5 XOF0.00252 KWD
10 XOF0.00504 KWD
20 XOF0.01008 KWD
50 XOF0.02520 KWD
100 XOF0.05040 KWD
250 XOF0.12600 KWD
500 XOF0.25201 KWD
1000 XOF0.50402 KWD
2000 XOF1.00803 KWD
5000 XOF2.52008 KWD
10000 XOF5.04015 KWD