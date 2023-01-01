CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds today

Convert XOF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
51.61 egp

1.00000 XOF = 0.05161 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.870951.090590.85921.495951.668070.9643518.76
1 GBP1.1481711.25215104.3281.71771.915331.1072421.5409
1 USD0.9170.798626183.31881.37181.529640.884417.2031
1 INR0.0110060.009585190.012002110.01646450.01835880.01061470.206473

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.05161 EGP
5 XOF0.25804 EGP
10 XOF0.51608 EGP
20 XOF1.03215 EGP
50 XOF2.58038 EGP
100 XOF5.16075 EGP
250 XOF12.90188 EGP
500 XOF25.80375 EGP
1000 XOF51.60750 EGP
2000 XOF103.21500 EGP
5000 XOF258.03750 EGP
10000 XOF516.07500 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP19.37700 XOF
5 EGP96.88500 XOF
10 EGP193.77000 XOF
20 EGP387.54000 XOF
50 EGP968.85000 XOF
100 EGP1937.70000 XOF
250 EGP4844.25000 XOF
500 EGP9688.50000 XOF
1000 EGP19377.00000 XOF
2000 EGP38754.00000 XOF
5000 EGP96885.00000 XOF
10000 EGP193770.00000 XOF