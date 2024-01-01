CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds today

Convert XOF to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
78.23 egp

CFA1.000 XOF = E£0.07823 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
Top currencies

 USDGBPCADEURAUDMADSGDNGN
1 USD10.7921.370.9361.5049.9491.3591,531.33
1 GBP1.26211.731.1821.89812.5581.7151,932.84
1 CAD0.730.57810.6831.0987.260.9921,117.47
1 EUR1.0680.8461.46411.60610.6271.4511,635.54

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.07823 EGP
5 XOF0.39117 EGP
10 XOF0.78234 EGP
20 XOF1.56468 EGP
50 XOF3.91171 EGP
100 XOF7.82342 EGP
250 XOF19.55855 EGP
500 XOF39.11710 EGP
1000 XOF78.23420 EGP
2000 XOF156.46840 EGP
5000 XOF391.17100 EGP
10000 XOF782.34200 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP12.78210 XOF
5 EGP63.91050 XOF
10 EGP127.82100 XOF
20 EGP255.64200 XOF
50 EGP639.10500 XOF
100 EGP1,278.21000 XOF
250 EGP3,195.52500 XOF
500 EGP6,391.05000 XOF
1000 EGP12,782.10000 XOF
2000 EGP25,564.20000 XOF
5000 EGP63,910.50000 XOF
10000 EGP127,821.00000 XOF