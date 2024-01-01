1 thousand Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert EGP to XOF at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = CFA12.50 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 EGP to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.499212.5480
Low12.036212.0151
Average12.310712.2513
Change3.01%-0.06%
View full history

1 EGP to XOF stats

The performance of EGP to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.4992 and a 30 day low of 12.0362. This means the 30 day average was 12.3107. The change for EGP to XOF was 3.01.

The performance of EGP to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5480 and a 90 day low of 12.0151. This means the 90 day average was 12.2513. The change for EGP to XOF was -0.06.

Track market ratesView EGP to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50884.0833.67334.295
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62390.5363.95536.927
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7582.65424.781
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.8914.75744.413

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP12.49920 XOF
5 EGP62.49600 XOF
10 EGP124.99200 XOF
20 EGP249.98400 XOF
50 EGP624.96000 XOF
100 EGP1,249.92000 XOF
250 EGP3,124.80000 XOF
500 EGP6,249.60000 XOF
1000 EGP12,499.20000 XOF
2000 EGP24,998.40000 XOF
5000 EGP62,496.00000 XOF
10000 EGP124,992.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.08001 EGP
5 XOF0.40003 EGP
10 XOF0.80005 EGP
20 XOF1.60010 EGP
50 XOF4.00025 EGP
100 XOF8.00050 EGP
250 XOF20.00125 EGP
500 XOF40.00250 EGP
1000 XOF80.00500 EGP
2000 XOF160.01000 EGP
5000 XOF400.02500 EGP
10000 XOF800.05000 EGP