100 CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds

Convert XOF to EGP at the real exchange rate

100 xof
7.82 egp

CFA1.000 XOF = E£0.07823 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:42
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Egyptian Pound
1 XOF0.07823 EGP
5 XOF0.39116 EGP
10 XOF0.78232 EGP
20 XOF1.56464 EGP
50 XOF3.91159 EGP
100 XOF7.82319 EGP
250 XOF19.55798 EGP
500 XOF39.11595 EGP
1000 XOF78.23190 EGP
2000 XOF156.46380 EGP
5000 XOF391.15950 EGP
10000 XOF782.31900 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 EGP12.78250 XOF
5 EGP63.91250 XOF
10 EGP127.82500 XOF
20 EGP255.65000 XOF
50 EGP639.12500 XOF
100 EGP1,278.25000 XOF
250 EGP3,195.62500 XOF
500 EGP6,391.25000 XOF
1000 EGP12,782.50000 XOF
2000 EGP25,565.00000 XOF
5000 EGP63,912.50000 XOF
10000 EGP127,825.00000 XOF