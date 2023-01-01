Samoan talas to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert WST to MRU at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
14578.10 mru

1.00000 WST = 14.57810 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91761.5313918.67381.37240.79900983.3411.3403
1 EUR1.089811.6689120.35071.495640.870890.8251.46066
1 AUD0.6530.599193112.1940.8961770.52175354.42170.875216
1 ZAR0.0535510.04913830.082007610.07349330.04278774.462990.0717744

How to convert Samoan talas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 WST14.57810 MRU
5 WST72.89050 MRU
10 WST145.78100 MRU
20 WST291.56200 MRU
50 WST728.90500 MRU
100 WST1457.81000 MRU
250 WST3644.52500 MRU
500 WST7289.05000 MRU
1000 WST14578.10000 MRU
2000 WST29156.20000 MRU
5000 WST72890.50000 MRU
10000 WST145781.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Samoan Tala
1 MRU0.06860 WST
5 MRU0.34298 WST
10 MRU0.68596 WST
20 MRU1.37192 WST
50 MRU3.42980 WST
100 MRU6.85960 WST
250 MRU17.14900 WST
500 MRU34.29800 WST
1000 MRU68.59600 WST
2000 MRU137.19200 WST
5000 MRU342.98000 WST
10000 MRU685.96000 WST