Samoan talas to Canadian dollars today

Convert WST to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 wst
500.94 cad

1.00000 WST = 0.50094 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91761.5311618.66511.372450.79900983.33751.34025
1 EUR1.089811.6686620.34121.49570.870890.82121.4606
1 AUD0.65310.599284112.19020.8963470.52183354.42770.875317
1 ZAR0.05357590.04916120.082033310.07353030.04280774.464880.0718051

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Canadian Dollar
1 WST0.50094 CAD
5 WST2.50472 CAD
10 WST5.00944 CAD
20 WST10.01888 CAD
50 WST25.04720 CAD
100 WST50.09440 CAD
250 WST125.23600 CAD
500 WST250.47200 CAD
1000 WST500.94400 CAD
2000 WST1001.88800 CAD
5000 WST2504.72000 CAD
10000 WST5009.44000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 CAD1.99623 WST
5 CAD9.98115 WST
10 CAD19.96230 WST
20 CAD39.92460 WST
50 CAD99.81150 WST
100 CAD199.62300 WST
250 CAD499.05750 WST
500 CAD998.11500 WST
1000 CAD1996.23000 WST
2000 CAD3992.46000 WST
5000 CAD9981.15000 WST
10000 CAD19962.30000 WST