Samoan talas to Singapore dollars today

Convert WST to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
489.19 sgd

1.00000 WST = 0.48919 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:45
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Singapore Dollar
1 WST0.48919 SGD
5 WST2.44596 SGD
10 WST4.89191 SGD
20 WST9.78382 SGD
50 WST24.45955 SGD
100 WST48.91910 SGD
250 WST122.29775 SGD
500 WST244.59550 SGD
1000 WST489.19100 SGD
2000 WST978.38200 SGD
5000 WST2445.95500 SGD
10000 WST4891.91000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 SGD2.04419 WST
5 SGD10.22095 WST
10 SGD20.44190 WST
20 SGD40.88380 WST
50 SGD102.20950 WST
100 SGD204.41900 WST
250 SGD511.04750 WST
500 SGD1022.09500 WST
1000 SGD2044.19000 WST
2000 SGD4088.38000 WST
5000 SGD10220.95000 WST
10000 SGD20441.90000 WST