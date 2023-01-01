Samoan talas to Euros today

Convert WST to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 wst
334.96 eur

1.00000 WST = 0.33496 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDZARCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD10.91771.5312818.66671.372450.79904183.3391.34025
1 EUR1.089711.6686320.34111.495560.870790.81451.46047
1 AUD0.653050.599293112.19030.8962780.52181454.42450.87525
1 ZAR0.05357130.04916150.082032510.0735240.04280574.464580.071799

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Samoan talas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select WST in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current WST to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Samoan tala

WST to USD

WST to EUR

WST to AUD

WST to ZAR

WST to CAD

WST to GBP

WST to INR

WST to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Euro
1 WST0.33496 EUR
5 WST1.67477 EUR
10 WST3.34955 EUR
20 WST6.69910 EUR
50 WST16.74775 EUR
100 WST33.49550 EUR
250 WST83.73875 EUR
500 WST167.47750 EUR
1000 WST334.95500 EUR
2000 WST669.91000 EUR
5000 WST1674.77500 EUR
10000 WST3349.55000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Samoan Tala
1 EUR2.98548 WST
5 EUR14.92740 WST
10 EUR29.85480 WST
20 EUR59.70960 WST
50 EUR149.27400 WST
100 EUR298.54800 WST
250 EUR746.37000 WST
500 EUR1492.74000 WST
1000 EUR2985.48000 WST
2000 EUR5970.96000 WST
5000 EUR14927.40000 WST
10000 EUR29854.80000 WST