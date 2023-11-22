1 Euro to Samoan talas

Convert EUR to WST at the real exchange rate

1 eur
2.99 wst

1.00000 EUR = 2.98603 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.089990.82631.494251.662450.963818.7523
1 GBP1.1491611.2524104.3681.717041.910311.1075621.5482
1 USD0.91750.798467183.33451.3711.525320.884317.2055
1 INR0.011010.009581470.011999810.01645180.01830360.01061150.206463

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Samoan Tala
1 EUR2.98603 WST
5 EUR14.93015 WST
10 EUR29.86030 WST
20 EUR59.72060 WST
50 EUR149.30150 WST
100 EUR298.60300 WST
250 EUR746.50750 WST
500 EUR1493.01500 WST
1000 EUR2986.03000 WST
2000 EUR5972.06000 WST
5000 EUR14930.15000 WST
10000 EUR29860.30000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Euro
1 WST0.33489 EUR
5 WST1.67447 EUR
10 WST3.34893 EUR
20 WST6.69786 EUR
50 WST16.74465 EUR
100 WST33.48930 EUR
250 WST83.72325 EUR
500 WST167.44650 EUR
1000 WST334.89300 EUR
2000 WST669.78600 EUR
5000 WST1674.46500 EUR
10000 WST3348.93000 EUR