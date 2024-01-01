Samoan talas to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert WST to MRU at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = UM14.52 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
WST to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MRU
1 WST to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High14.740114.7811
Low14.372514.3725
Average14.564714.6329
Change-1.52%-0.23%
1 WST to MRU stats

The performance of WST to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 14.7401 and a 30 day low of 14.3725. This means the 30 day average was 14.5647. The change for WST to MRU was -1.52.

The performance of WST to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 14.7811 and a 90 day low of 14.3725. This means the 90 day average was 14.6329. The change for WST to MRU was -0.23.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 WST14.51670 MRU
5 WST72.58350 MRU
10 WST145.16700 MRU
20 WST290.33400 MRU
50 WST725.83500 MRU
100 WST1,451.67000 MRU
250 WST3,629.17500 MRU
500 WST7,258.35000 MRU
1000 WST14,516.70000 MRU
2000 WST29,033.40000 MRU
5000 WST72,583.50000 MRU
10000 WST145,167.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Samoan Tala
1 MRU0.06889 WST
5 MRU0.34443 WST
10 MRU0.68886 WST
20 MRU1.37772 WST
50 MRU3.44431 WST
100 MRU6.88862 WST
250 MRU17.22155 WST
500 MRU34.44310 WST
1000 MRU68.88620 WST
2000 MRU137.77240 WST
5000 MRU344.43100 WST
10000 MRU688.86200 WST