Samoan tala to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Samoan tala to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 14.517 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Samoan tala has remained relatively stable, with a -0.852% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Samoan tala to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 14.642 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 14.321 on 21-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -2.136% decrease in value.