Salvadoran colóns to Russian rubles today

Convert SVC to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 svc
10,030.50 rub

₡1.000 SVC = руб10.03 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:59
SVC to RUB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

RUB
1 SVC to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.514310.5143
Low9.70009.5429
Average10.257610.0909
Change3.41%-1.48%
1 SVC to RUB stats

The performance of SVC to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.5143 and a 30 day low of 9.7000. This means the 30 day average was 10.2576. The change for SVC to RUB was 3.41.

The performance of SVC to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5143 and a 90 day low of 9.5429. This means the 90 day average was 10.0909. The change for SVC to RUB was -1.48.

Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Russian Ruble
1 SVC10.03050 RUB
5 SVC50.15250 RUB
10 SVC100.30500 RUB
20 SVC200.61000 RUB
50 SVC501.52500 RUB
100 SVC1,003.05000 RUB
250 SVC2,507.62500 RUB
500 SVC5,015.25000 RUB
1000 SVC10,030.50000 RUB
2000 SVC20,061.00000 RUB
5000 SVC50,152.50000 RUB
10000 SVC100,305.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Salvadoran Colón
1 RUB0.09970 SVC
5 RUB0.49848 SVC
10 RUB0.99695 SVC
20 RUB1.99391 SVC
50 RUB4.98477 SVC
100 RUB9.96954 SVC
250 RUB24.92385 SVC
500 RUB49.84770 SVC
1000 RUB99.69540 SVC
2000 RUB199.39080 SVC
5000 RUB498.47700 SVC
10000 RUB996.95400 SVC