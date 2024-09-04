Salvadoran colón to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Salvadoran colón to Russian rubles is currently 10.031 today, reflecting a -2.314% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Salvadoran colón has remained relatively stable, with a -4.218% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Salvadoran colón to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 10.534 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 9.916 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.494% decrease in value.