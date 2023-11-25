5 Swedish kronor to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SEK to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 sek
1.79 pen

1.00000 SEK = 0.35753 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58


How to convert Swedish kronor to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SEK0.35753 PEN
5 SEK1.78764 PEN
10 SEK3.57528 PEN
20 SEK7.15056 PEN
50 SEK17.87640 PEN
100 SEK35.75280 PEN
250 SEK89.38200 PEN
500 SEK178.76400 PEN
1000 SEK357.52800 PEN
2000 SEK715.05600 PEN
5000 SEK1787.64000 PEN
10000 SEK3575.28000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swedish Krona
1 PEN2.79699 SEK
5 PEN13.98495 SEK
10 PEN27.96990 SEK
20 PEN55.93980 SEK
50 PEN139.84950 SEK
100 PEN279.69900 SEK
250 PEN699.24750 SEK
500 PEN1398.49500 SEK
1000 PEN2796.99000 SEK
2000 PEN5593.98000 SEK
5000 PEN13984.95000 SEK
10000 PEN27969.90000 SEK