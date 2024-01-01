5 Swedish kronor to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SEK to PEN at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = S/.0.3446 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:39
SEK to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PEN
1 SEK to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35570.3735
Low0.34460.3446
Average0.35060.3604
Change-3.11%-6.33%
1 SEK to PEN stats

The performance of SEK to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3557 and a 30 day low of 0.3446. This means the 30 day average was 0.3506. The change for SEK to PEN was -3.11.

The performance of SEK to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3735 and a 90 day low of 0.3446. This means the 90 day average was 0.3604. The change for SEK to PEN was -6.33.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SEK0.34461 PEN
5 SEK1.72305 PEN
10 SEK3.44610 PEN
20 SEK6.89220 PEN
50 SEK17.23050 PEN
100 SEK34.46100 PEN
250 SEK86.15250 PEN
500 SEK172.30500 PEN
1000 SEK344.61000 PEN
2000 SEK689.22000 PEN
5000 SEK1,723.05000 PEN
10000 SEK3,446.10000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swedish Krona
1 PEN2.90183 SEK
5 PEN14.50915 SEK
10 PEN29.01830 SEK
20 PEN58.03660 SEK
50 PEN145.09150 SEK
100 PEN290.18300 SEK
250 PEN725.45750 SEK
500 PEN1,450.91500 SEK
1000 PEN2,901.83000 SEK
2000 PEN5,803.66000 SEK
5000 PEN14,509.15000 SEK
10000 PEN29,018.30000 SEK