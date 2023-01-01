1 Mexican peso to Turkish liras

Convert MXN to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
1.66 try

1.00000 MXN = 1.65944 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADINRGBPCHFAUDBRL
1 USD10.918051.3578583.3830.7922360.87431.513664.92505
1 EUR1.089311.4791190.82910.863050.95241.648835.36486
1 CAD0.7364580.676084161.40810.5834490.6438861.114753.62709
1 INR0.01199290.01100970.016284510.009501170.01048540.01815310.0590654

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican peso

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 MXN1.65944 TRY
5 MXN8.29720 TRY
10 MXN16.59440 TRY
20 MXN33.18880 TRY
50 MXN82.97200 TRY
100 MXN165.94400 TRY
250 MXN414.86000 TRY
500 MXN829.72000 TRY
1000 MXN1659.44000 TRY
2000 MXN3318.88000 TRY
5000 MXN8297.20000 TRY
10000 MXN16594.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mexican Peso
1 TRY0.60261 MXN
5 TRY3.01306 MXN
10 TRY6.02613 MXN
20 TRY12.05226 MXN
50 TRY30.13065 MXN
100 TRY60.26130 MXN
250 TRY150.65325 MXN
500 TRY301.30650 MXN
1000 TRY602.61300 MXN
2000 TRY1205.22600 MXN
5000 TRY3013.06500 MXN
10000 TRY6026.13000 MXN