50 Mauritanian ouguiyas to Russian rubles

Convert MRU to RUB at the real exchange rate

50 mru
115.01 rub

1.00000 MRU = 2.30017 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Russian Ruble
1 MRU2.30017 RUB
5 MRU11.50085 RUB
10 MRU23.00170 RUB
20 MRU46.00340 RUB
50 MRU115.00850 RUB
100 MRU230.01700 RUB
250 MRU575.04250 RUB
500 MRU1150.08500 RUB
1000 MRU2300.17000 RUB
2000 MRU4600.34000 RUB
5000 MRU11500.85000 RUB
10000 MRU23001.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 RUB0.43475 MRU
5 RUB2.17375 MRU
10 RUB4.34750 MRU
20 RUB8.69500 MRU
50 RUB21.73750 MRU
100 RUB43.47500 MRU
250 RUB108.68750 MRU
500 RUB217.37500 MRU
1000 RUB434.75000 MRU
2000 RUB869.50000 MRU
5000 RUB2173.75000 MRU
10000 RUB4347.50000 MRU