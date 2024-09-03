Mauritanian ouguiya to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Russian rubles is currently 2.187 today, reflecting a -3.468% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a -5.430% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 2.333 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 2.186 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.494% decrease in value.