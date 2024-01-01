Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert JMD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
45.70 hrk

1.000 JMD = 0.04570 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1151.3551.5191.340.91618.7150.7821.349
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1240.0050.009
1 AUD0.65899.61410.8820.60312.3180.5150.888
1 SGD0.746112.9641.13410.68313.9680.5841.007

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 JMD0.04570 HRK
5 JMD0.22850 HRK
10 JMD0.45700 HRK
20 JMD0.91401 HRK
50 JMD2.28502 HRK
100 JMD4.57003 HRK
250 JMD11.42508 HRK
500 JMD22.85015 HRK
1000 JMD45.70030 HRK
2000 JMD91.40060 HRK
5000 JMD228.50150 HRK
10000 JMD457.00300 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jamaican Dollar
1 HRK21.88170 JMD
5 HRK109.40850 JMD
10 HRK218.81700 JMD
20 HRK437.63400 JMD
50 HRK1,094.08500 JMD
100 HRK2,188.17000 JMD
250 HRK5,470.42500 JMD
500 HRK10,940.85000 JMD
1000 HRK21,881.70000 JMD
2000 HRK43,763.40000 JMD
5000 HRK109,408.50000 JMD
10000 HRK218,817.00000 JMD