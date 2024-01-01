5 Croatian kunas to Jamaican dollars

Convert HRK to JMD at the real exchange rate

5 hrk
111.70 jmd

kn1.000 HRK = J$22.34 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:39
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 HRK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.365422.3654
Low22.220122.1255
Average22.309222.2475
Change0.46%0.70%
View full history

1 HRK to JMD stats

The performance of HRK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.3654 and a 30 day low of 22.2201. This means the 30 day average was 22.3092. The change for HRK to JMD was 0.46.

The performance of HRK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.3654 and a 90 day low of 22.1255. This means the 90 day average was 22.2475. The change for HRK to JMD was 0.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3531.3090.9061.4840.7631.61617.935
1 CAD0.73910.9680.6691.0970.5641.19513.256
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5821.23513.699
1 EUR1.1041.4941.44511.6390.8421.78419.8

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jamaican Dollar
1 HRK22.33910 JMD
5 HRK111.69550 JMD
10 HRK223.39100 JMD
20 HRK446.78200 JMD
50 HRK1,116.95500 JMD
100 HRK2,233.91000 JMD
250 HRK5,584.77500 JMD
500 HRK11,169.55000 JMD
1000 HRK22,339.10000 JMD
2000 HRK44,678.20000 JMD
5000 HRK111,695.50000 JMD
10000 HRK223,391.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 JMD0.04476 HRK
5 JMD0.22382 HRK
10 JMD0.44765 HRK
20 JMD0.89529 HRK
50 JMD2.23824 HRK
100 JMD4.47647 HRK
250 JMD11.19118 HRK
500 JMD22.38235 HRK
1000 JMD44.76470 HRK
2000 JMD89.52940 HRK
5000 JMD223.82350 HRK
10000 JMD447.64700 HRK