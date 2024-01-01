Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas today

Convert JMD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
44.97 hrk

J$1.000 JMD = kn0.04497 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04500.0452
Low0.04480.0448
Average0.04490.0450
Change-0.13%-0.34%
View full history

1 JMD to HRK stats

The performance of JMD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0450 and a 30 day low of 0.0448. This means the 30 day average was 0.0449. The change for JMD to HRK was -0.13.

The performance of JMD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0452 and a 90 day low of 0.0448. This means the 90 day average was 0.0450. The change for JMD to HRK was -0.34.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 JMD0.04497 HRK
5 JMD0.22484 HRK
10 JMD0.44968 HRK
20 JMD0.89936 HRK
50 JMD2.24841 HRK
100 JMD4.49682 HRK
250 JMD11.24205 HRK
500 JMD22.48410 HRK
1000 JMD44.96820 HRK
2000 JMD89.93640 HRK
5000 JMD224.84100 HRK
10000 JMD449.68200 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jamaican Dollar
1 HRK22.23790 JMD
5 HRK111.18950 JMD
10 HRK222.37900 JMD
20 HRK444.75800 JMD
50 HRK1,111.89500 JMD
100 HRK2,223.79000 JMD
250 HRK5,559.47500 JMD
500 HRK11,118.95000 JMD
1000 HRK22,237.90000 JMD
2000 HRK44,475.80000 JMD
5000 HRK111,189.50000 JMD
10000 HRK222,379.00000 JMD